Stoneman Douglas coach taught teens to run with heart. Tuesday they ran in his honor.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School cross country team held a Run 4 Beigel in honor of Scott Beigel, the cross country coach killed in the mass shooting. The team is asking cross country teams everywhere to run in Beigel's honor at Pines Trails Park in Parkland. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

