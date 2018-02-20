Stoneman Douglas coach taught teens to run with heart. Tuesday they ran in his honor.

More Videos

Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Pause
Congressman Deutch calls students on bus 1:19

Congressman Deutch calls students on bus

Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto 0:59

Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto

Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel 0:49

Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel

Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts 1:31

Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts

Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns' 0:45

Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns'

West Boca High high school students stage walkout in memory of Douglas shooting victims 2:04

West Boca High high school students stage walkout in memory of Douglas shooting victims

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca Rotan students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca Rotan students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 0:32

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

West Boca students hold a 17-minute moment of silence for victims of Douglas shooting 0:10

West Boca students hold a 17-minute moment of silence for victims of Douglas shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School cross country team held a Run 4 Beigel in honor of Scott Beigel, the cross country coach killed in the mass shooting. The team is asking cross country teams everywhere to run in Beigel's honor at Pines Trails Park in Parkland. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School cross country team held a Run 4 Beigel in honor of Scott Beigel, the cross country coach killed in the mass shooting. The team is asking cross country teams everywhere to run in Beigel's honor at Pines Trails Park in Parkland. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

Broward County

Stoneman Douglas coach taught teens to run with heart. Tuesday they ran in his honor.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

February 20, 2018 08:11 PM

This one was for Coach Scott Beigel.

The coach who knew little about cross country running but knew how to motivate his team. The coach who would break the tension at the starting line by making his runners laugh. The coach who gave his life while trying to protect his students from a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week.

“He almost never failed to make people laugh,” said Nick Boyer, 18, the captain of Douglas’ boys team. “If he were here right now, he’d probably say everyone was just there for the free food.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
IMG_scott_beige_12_1_L8D9UCOO_L373245931
Scott Beigel

On Tuesday, hundreds of people flocked to Pine Trails Park in Parkland — not for the food, but to run for Beigel and the 16 others who died Feb. 14.

Led by Beigel’s girls and boys cross country teams, runners filled the field, many donning Douglas shirts and colors in solidarity. Some came from Miami, some from Palm Beach. Some came with strollers and others came with dogs. Most just came to show support.

“I just felt like I need to be here and be a part of the community,” said Betty Jean Poznak, who came from Boca Raton.

The run became a movement with the help of social media. People dedicated their runs to Beigel, and posted pictures with #runwithcoachbeigel and #runwithmsdcx.

Alyssa Fletcher, one of the captains of the girls team, said the support has been amazing. “This really has brought everyone together,” she said.

Before team members could give their opening speeches, the crowd on the starting line took off running.

Fletcher’s answer: “Let them run.”

STONEMAN0221 RUNNERS2 CTJ
People join Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School cross country teams at Pines Trail Park Tuesday to honor Scott Beigel, the coach killed in the shooting spree at the school on Feb. 14.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Then she and the rest of the team joined in. A group of law enforcement officers in full gear rounded out the pack.

After doing laps for about half an hour, the runners — many red-faced and sweaty — gathered to listen to members of the team speak about their coach and their experiences during the shooting that left 14 students and three teachers dead.

“These victims were our family, our friends, our loved ones, our classmates, our coaches. Yes, we need to change the law, but all I ask of you is that we make today a day of remembrance,” said Annagrace Myers, 16.

“This run was created to honor each and every one of those victims, especially our own Coach Beigel. A man who showed up at the very beginning of the school year without a single clue about cross country, yet had a huge impact on our team. He never taught us anything technical about the running or the training, but he taught us how to run with our hearts.”

Monique Miquel, 16, said the shooting at her school “was not fair, not understandable and was hardly fathomable.”

But she had a message for the world.

“This violence came to the wrong community,” she said. “And we will defeat it.”

STONEMAN0221 RUNNERS3 CTJ
Runners stop at a memorial for victims of the Feb. 14 shooting spree at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Tuesday.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Among those there: Beigel’s parents, Linda and Michael Schulman.

Linda Schulman said “there were no words” for the support shown to her and her family.

She made a promise to the community. “No matter what it takes, we are going to fix this,” she said referring to gun violence. “This is never going to go unfixed.”

Then she spoke on behalf of her son.

“Scott is so proud of everyone here,” she said. “Scott is so amazed by what he sees and Scott is going to watch over us and help us fix this.”

After the speeches came a final memorial lap and a balloon release — 17 white balloons were sent skyward in memory of the 17 lives taken too soon.

The run ended with a final huddle.

“One, two, three, Coach Beigel,” the team shouted.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support 0:47

Douglas students arrive in Tallahassee to huge show of support

Pause
Congressman Deutch calls students on bus 1:19

Congressman Deutch calls students on bus

Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto 0:59

Funeral held for Douglas High student Gina Montalto

Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel 0:49

Run 4 Beigel held in honor of Parkland shooting victim Scott Beigel

Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts 1:31

Douglas baseball team prepares for season with heavy hearts

Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns' 0:45

Douglas student: 'America is my home and my home is hurting because of guns'

West Boca High high school students stage walkout in memory of Douglas shooting victims 2:04

West Boca High high school students stage walkout in memory of Douglas shooting victims

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca Rotan students after march 0:42

Stoneman Douglas student greets West Boca Rotan students after march

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change 0:32

Florida high school students march 13 miles to school shooting scene, demand change

West Boca students hold a 17-minute moment of silence for victims of Douglas shooting 0:10

West Boca students hold a 17-minute moment of silence for victims of Douglas shooting

Congressman Deutch calls students on bus

View More Video