Bomb squad sent to Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School

UPDATE: As of 11:52 a.m., Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle had been cleared by the bomb squad and classes had resumed.
A bomb threat for Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School has sent Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to the schools Tuesday morning.
BSO said a web tip led to activating the unit. Both schools, about 750 yards from each other near Northwest 41st Street and 29th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, were placed on lockdown.
