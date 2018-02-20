Bomb squad sent to Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School

Broward County

February 20, 2018 10:07 AM

UPDATE: As of 11:52 a.m., Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle had been cleared by the bomb squad and classes had resumed.

A bomb threat for Boyd Anderson High School and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School has sent Broward Sheriff’s Office bomb squad to the schools Tuesday morning.

BSO said a web tip led to activating the unit. Both schools, about 750 yards from each other near Northwest 41st Street and 29th Avenue in Lauderdale Lakes, were placed on lockdown.

