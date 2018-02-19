Run planned in honor of cross-country coach killed in Parkland shooting

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s cross-country team has planned a run to honor their coach, Scott Beigel, one of the 17 people killed in last week’s mass shooting.
The team took to social media to spread the word of the run, dubbed “Parkland’s Run 4 Beigel.”
“I am told we are expecting in the thousands at my coaches run/walk,” posted Chad Williams, a team member. “I know it will be great and coach is looking down on us.”
Please share. Update on time and place for the run‼️ #DouglasStrong #neveragain #runwithcoachbeigel #runwithmsdxc pic.twitter.com/DkQKvX6bcg— Chad Williams (@chad_williams05) February 18, 2018
The run will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End.
Beigel, 35, was remembered Sunday in a service attended by hundreds of students, teachers, friends and family members for his sarcasm, humor, wit and heroism.
When Beigel realized the school had come under fire Feb. 14 by a gunman, he opened his classroom door to let in students, but was shot moments later.
The team is hoping the run catches on around the globe, with people dedicating their runs in Beigel’s honor. They want people to share photos using #runwithcoachbeigel and #runwithMSDXC.
Sean McCafferty, the head coach at New Jersey’s Christian Brothers Academy, picked up on the effort, spreading the message through NJ MileSplit, which covers New Jersey high school running, cross country and track-and-field for its website.
Run for Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Coach Scott Beigel on Tuesday. #runwithMSDXC #runwithcoachbeigel https://t.co/LeRZQii4SQ pic.twitter.com/FxoiqjjTxl— NJ MileSplit (@NJMileSplit) February 17, 2018
“We hope every team and runner across the country can get out for a run and post a photo on Instagram or Twitter,” McCafferty said. “Let’s use #runwithcoachbeigel and #runwithMSDXC to let the students and staff in Parkland know that they have friends in the running community. Please spread the word.”
