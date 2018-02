"I am a high school senior who three days ago was worried about which of my friends would receive flowers for Valentine's Day." ... Now, "my main concerns are funerals, gun control and whether or not I am going to be shot wherever I go," says Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Tarr spoke to a crowd Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during rally for gun control.