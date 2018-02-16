Marjory Stoneman Douglas algebra II teacher Shanthi Viswanathan, “Mrs. V,” to her pupils, is hailed as a hero for hiding her students in her classroom and refusing to open the door — even to a SWAT team.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas algebra II teacher Shanthi Viswanathan, “Mrs. V,” to her pupils, is hailed as a hero for hiding her students in her classroom and refusing to open the door — even to a SWAT team. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Marjory Stoneman Douglas algebra II teacher Shanthi Viswanathan, “Mrs. V,” to her pupils, is hailed as a hero for hiding her students in her classroom and refusing to open the door — even to a SWAT team. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Broward County

Heroic Parkland math teacher refused to open the classroom door — not even for SWAT

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

February 16, 2018 12:09 PM

High school students often balk at taking algebra. “When will I ever need to use algebra later in life?” is a common refrain.

But an algebra class may have saved students’ lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday — or its fast-thinking teacher, Shanthi Viswanathan, to be exact.

When the second fire alarm of the day rang out Wednesday, moments before accused shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, began a rampage that would leave 17 dead, Mrs. V, as her students call her, immediately made her class crouch low on the floor in the corner of her classroom. She then slapped a piece of paper over the window of the classroom door so no one could peer in from the outside, the Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel reported.

That wasn’t all she did to shield her students, one of her student’s parents told the papers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When a SWAT team arrived and knocked on her door, asking her to open it, Mrs. V wasn’t taking any chances that this could be a shooter’s trick to gain access.

More Videos

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 1:49

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

Pause
Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 1:29

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 4:30

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning 3:05

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media 3:59

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media

Israel reads names of the victims 1:13

Israel reads names of the victims

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting 4:16

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being 3:05

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension 2:07

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting 1:45

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police. Ericka Duval via Storyful

According to the parent, Dawn Jarboe, Mrs. V told the knocker, “Knock it down or open it with a key. I’m not opening the door.”

That’s what officers did.

“Some SWAT guy took out the window and cleared our room,” student Brian Jarboe texted his mom. Mrs. V’s heroics made international news.

Viswanathan’s name joins others whose actions helped save students’ lives, including football coach Aaron Feis, 37, who died Wednesday from bullet wounds he sustained while protecting teenagers from Cruz, the expelled student who returned to his former school Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle. Cruz has been charged by police with killing 17 people.

Follow @HowardCohen

More Videos

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 1:49

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

Pause
Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 1:29

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 4:30

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning 3:05

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media 3:59

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media

Israel reads names of the victims 1:13

Israel reads names of the victims

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting 4:16

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being 3:05

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension 2:07

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting 1:45

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa ArdMcClatchy

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims 1:49

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

Pause
Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 1:29

Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 4:30

Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning 3:05

A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media 3:59

Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media

Israel reads names of the victims 1:13

Israel reads names of the victims

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting 4:16

BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being 3:05

Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension 2:07

Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting 1:45

'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting

Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims

View More Video