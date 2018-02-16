Heroic Parkland math teacher refused to open the classroom door — not even for SWAT

High school students often balk at taking algebra. “When will I ever need to use algebra later in life?” is a common refrain.

But an algebra class may have saved students’ lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High on Wednesday — or its fast-thinking teacher, Shanthi Viswanathan, to be exact.

When the second fire alarm of the day rang out Wednesday, moments before accused shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, began a rampage that would leave 17 dead, Mrs. V, as her students call her, immediately made her class crouch low on the floor in the corner of her classroom. She then slapped a piece of paper over the window of the classroom door so no one could peer in from the outside, the Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel reported.

That wasn’t all she did to shield her students, one of her student’s parents told the papers.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

When a SWAT team arrived and knocked on her door, asking her to open it, Mrs. V wasn’t taking any chances that this could be a shooter’s trick to gain access.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:49 Guantánamo pays respects to the Florida school shooting victims Pause 1:29 Therapy dog offers smiles and support in aftermath of Stoneman Douglas shooting 4:30 Anthony Rizzo comes home to Parkland 3:05 A father's grief stricken message to a community in mourning 3:59 Attorneys representing store that sold gun to suspected school shooter talk to media 1:13 Israel reads names of the victims 4:16 BSO sheriff details official time line of events during Douglas school shooting 3:05 Cruz's defense attorney: He's a broken human being 2:07 Officer who arrested suspected school shooter talks about apprehension 1:45 'Nothing has been done': Steve Kerr criticizes lawmakers after Parkland High School shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Florida’s Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Wednesday, February 14. Police broke through door windows of classrooms to rescue and find students, as seen in these videos. The students were evacuated from the building, holding their arms in the air. The suspect Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former student at the school, was detained by police. Ericka Duval via Storyful

According to the parent, Dawn Jarboe, Mrs. V told the knocker, “Knock it down or open it with a key. I’m not opening the door.”

That’s what officers did.

“Some SWAT guy took out the window and cleared our room,” student Brian Jarboe texted his mom. Mrs. V’s heroics made international news.

Viswanathan’s name joins others whose actions helped save students’ lives, including football coach Aaron Feis, 37, who died Wednesday from bullet wounds he sustained while protecting teenagers from Cruz, the expelled student who returned to his former school Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle. Cruz has been charged by police with killing 17 people.