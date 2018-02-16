Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy

A young man listens as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Miami held a prayer vigil in December 2015 for the victims of the San Bernardino shooting. The local chapter, Baitul Naseer Mosque in Hallandale Beach, will host a prayer vigil on Feb. 16, 2018, for the victims of the Parkland shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald File