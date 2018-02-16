A young man listens as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Miami held a prayer vigil in December 2015 for the victims of the San Bernardino shooting. The local chapter, Baitul Naseer Mosque in Hallandale Beach, will host a prayer vigil on Feb. 16, 2018, for the victims of the Parkland shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.
A young man listens as the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Miami held a prayer vigil in December 2015 for the victims of the San Bernardino shooting. The local chapter, Baitul Naseer Mosque in Hallandale Beach, will host a prayer vigil on Feb. 16, 2018, for the victims of the Parkland shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day. PATRICK FARRELL Miami Herald File
Broward County

Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

February 16, 2018 10:10 AM

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Miami chapter plans a Friday afternoon prayer service at its mosque in Hallandale Beach in the wake of the Parkland shootings.

“These are hurtful and painful tragedies,” Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, said in a statement. “We urge leadership to take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence and we pray for the mourning families.”

Two of the mosque’s members — Imad Shaikh and Ashhan Kashif — attend Marjory Stoneman High School and are expected to attend the prayer service. So will Imam Abdullah Dibba, Salaam Bhatti said on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

The service, at Baitul Naseer Mosque, is open to all.

A huge crowd gathered at a vigil Thursday afternoon, Feb. 15, 2018, one day after a shooter took the lives of 17 innocent students, teachers and faculty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Emily MichotMiami Herald

If you go

What: Prayer service hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

Where: Baitul Naseer Mosque, 208 NW Seventh Ct., Hallandale Beach

When: 1:15 p.m. Friday

