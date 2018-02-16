Local Muslim community hosts prayer service in wake of Parkland tragedy

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s Miami chapter plans a Friday afternoon prayer service at its mosque in Hallandale Beach in the wake of the Parkland shootings.
“These are hurtful and painful tragedies,” Dr. Nasim Rehmatullah, national vice president of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, said in a statement. “We urge leadership to take action to prevent these senseless acts of violence and we pray for the mourning families.”
Two of the mosque’s members — Imad Shaikh and Ashhan Kashif — attend Marjory Stoneman High School and are expected to attend the prayer service. So will Imam Abdullah Dibba, Salaam Bhatti said on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
The service, at Baitul Naseer Mosque, is open to all.
If you go
What: Prayer service hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community
Where: Baitul Naseer Mosque, 208 NW Seventh Ct., Hallandale Beach
When: 1:15 p.m. Friday
