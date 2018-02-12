Tuna and kitty served as bait for a home invasion robbery, cops say

He told the woman his cat ran into her backyard and needed a can of tuna to lure it out, police say.
As the 68-year-old woman went inside to get the tuna, police say the man followed her inside and then tied her and another person up. Police say he used the ruse to steal items from the home her home on the 4500 block of West Park Road and left on a bicycle.
It was not clear what he was able to take when he used the story to get inside at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday .
On Monday, Hollywood police say through “physical evidence” they identified the man as Robert Nolan Young, 49.
Young, who police say has a warrant for grand theft in a Miramar case, now has a warrant on two counts of kidnapping and one count of home invasion robbery.
Both victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and were treated and released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411 or Broward Crime Stoppers 954-493-TIPS (8477).
