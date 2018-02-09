Brightline: The person injured by our train lied on the tracks in an ‘intentional act’

Brightline debuted its intercity railway connecting Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach on Jan, 12, 2018. The train waits at the Palm Beach Brightline station as passengers board for a special VIP and media tour before the official public rides begin. A Brightline train hit a pedestrian Thursday evening, Feb. 8, 2018, in Wilton Manors, the sixth crash involving the South Florida passenger rail line since it began testing its trains last year. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com