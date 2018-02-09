Brightline: The person injured by our train lied on the tracks in an ‘intentional act’

The person injured by a Brightline train in Wilton Manors on Thursday walked onto the Florida Eastcoast Railway train tracks and lied in between the tracks as the train approached, Brightline said in a statement Friday morning. The unidentified person was taken to Broward General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Jennifer Bickhardt, a spokeswoman for Wilton Manors police.
Brightline said the incident did not take place at a grade crossing, and that it appeared to be an “intentional act.”
“Based on witness reports, this was an intentional act by an individual who laid on the tracks before the train approached,” said a Brightline spokesman. “We appreciate the work of our team and first responders who acted quickly to remove him safely.”
Thursday marked the sixth crash involving the South Florida passenger rail line since it began testing its trains last year.
Never miss a local story.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Northeast 24th Street. The area has been blocked off for the investigation.
Fire officials told NBC6 that the man had laid down in between the tracks, not across the tracks, which is how the train rolled over him without killing him.
The private rail line, which debuted in South Florida in early January, has now been involved in four fatalities and two non-fatal accidents since it began testing the train in 2017. In the previous incidents, a pedestrian or bicyclist has either attempted to cross the train tracks when a train was approaching or stood on the tracks, police said. The most recent case came on Jan. 19, when a man was injured crossing the tracks in Fort Lauderdale.
In each case, Brightline said its safety measures were not to blame. The trains can reach speeds of 79 mph.
In the coming months, Brightline will expand service from its current Fort Lauderdale-to-West Palm Beach route to include Miami-Dade County.
County Mayor Carlos Gimenez last month requested that the Florida Department of Transportation conduct a safety review of the county’s portion of the Florida East Coast Railway, on which Brightline will soon travel. Currently, much slower freight trains operate on the tracks.
Florida’s two U.S. senators, Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Bill Nelson, have called for a federal safety review of Brightline’s operation, and the company has responded by formally inviting the politicians to tour their facility themselves.
Comments