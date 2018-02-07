He used his company-issued laptop to store child porn, Blackberry told the police.

He signed an agreement that allowed his employer, Blackberry, access to his company-issued computer.
So when the company got an unusual activity alert that tracked back to Andrew Allen, who lives in Hallandale Beach, they began to investigate, police said.
A forensic search of his computer uncovered several files with images of what appeared to be child pornography, according to the report. Blackberry then called Hallandale Beach police.
Allen, 53, was arrested Wednesday and faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of obscene communication. He was being held Wednesday in Broward’s main jail.
On Feb. 2, Blackberry’s manager of corporate investigations called Hallandale Beach police to report that an employee, who lived in the city, was using his company’s Dell Latitude Laptop for “pornography related activities,” an officer wrote in the police report.
According to the report, Blackberry first became aware “due to unusual activity identified relating to cryptocurrency mining.”
The “extraction of data from the device was allowed because of the written agreement in place with all Blackberry employees in regards to use of Blackberry owned assets,” the officer wrote.
On Feb. 6, Hallandale Beach police took statements from a forensic analyst employed by Blackberry and the senior director of global security for the company.
The forensic analyst told police he found several files containing images of “children engaged in sexual actions,” according to the report.
“[The analyst] advised that he was positive that the images he saw were of individuals under the age of 18,” the officer wrote.
The analyst told police that “there were well over 20 files that had file names indicative of child pornography in his opinion.” Some were marked with the age of the child including one labeled “8 YO,” according to the report.
He also told police that Allen used external hard drives to store information.
Police secured a search warrant, according to the report, and showed up at his beachfront condo Wednesday morning. Officers found several hard drives that matched the ones described by the analyst, according to the report. A “forensic preview examination” revealed at least 10 images described as child pornography, an officer wrote.
Some of the images included children as young as 6, police said.
Detectives took the computer for further examination, according to the report.
