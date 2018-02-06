She sold fentanyl to undercover cops, police say. Now she’s charged with trafficking.

Ayesha Henry didn’t know police were on to her.
But on Thursday, detectives from Hollywood’s Vice, Intelligence, and Narcotics Unit said they nabbed the 29-year-old for fentanyl trafficking as part of an undercover investigation.
The arrest came after she sold the deadly synthetic opioid three different times to confidential informants, according to the Sun Sentinel.
Police say Henry sold more than $400 worth of fentanyl while she was under investigation.
When she was arrested, police say, they recovered 21 bags of fentanyl — weighing approximately 6.2 grams — and one bag of crack cocaine from Henry’s car.
Henry, who according to records has only traffic infractions on her record, faces charges including possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl.
“Our goal is to prevent these drugs from being distributed, harming our community, and causing the rampant opioid overdoses we have seen in Broward County,” Chris O’Brien, interim chief of police, said in a statement. “That’s why it’s important for our detectives and undercover operations to concentrate on the parties responsible for selling and trafficking these deadly drugs.
The department is urging anyone who may need help, or knows someone who needs help, to call 2-1-1 or go to http://www.hollywoodfl.org/937/Information-Brochures.
