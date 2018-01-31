Video shows armed robber demanding cash from a clerk. Cops say it’s not his first time.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:54 Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words Pause 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 0:30 Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 0:32 Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 0:39 Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 1:06 Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 6:16 Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 1:13 Teens trigger fire alarm at Deerfield Beach resort Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On January 30, 2018, a suspect entered the Chevron gas station located at 10255 Pines Boulevard. He loitered inside of the business until he was the only customer in the store and asked the cashier to use the restroom. Upon exiting the restroom, the suspect walked around the counter, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and placed it at the cashier's waist before taking cash from the register. Pembroke Pines Police believe that the suspect is likely the same man responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Pembroke Pines Police Department

