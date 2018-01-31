Video shows armed robber demanding cash from a clerk. Cops say it’s not his first time.

More Videos

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 0:54

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words

Pause
Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 0:30

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:16

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

Teens trigger fire alarm at Deerfield Beach resort 1:13

Teens trigger fire alarm at Deerfield Beach resort

On January 30, 2018, a suspect entered the Chevron gas station located at 10255 Pines Boulevard. He loitered inside of the business until he was the only customer in the store and asked the cashier to use the restroom. Upon exiting the restroom, the suspect walked around the counter, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and placed it at the cashier's waist before taking cash from the register. Pembroke Pines Police believe that the suspect is likely the same man responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Pembroke Pines Police Department
On January 30, 2018, a suspect entered the Chevron gas station located at 10255 Pines Boulevard. He loitered inside of the business until he was the only customer in the store and asked the cashier to use the restroom. Upon exiting the restroom, the suspect walked around the counter, brandished a dark semi-automatic handgun and placed it at the cashier's waist before taking cash from the register. Pembroke Pines Police believe that the suspect is likely the same man responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Pembroke Pines Police Department

Broward County

Video shows armed robber demanding cash from a clerk. Cops say it’s not his first time.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 31, 2018 09:10 PM

He waited until the Pembroke Pines gas station convenience store was empty before asking the cashier to use the bathroom.

When he came out, police said he walked behind the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The entire robbery, at the Chevron at 10255 Pines Blvd., was captured on store surveillance cameras.

Police are hoping the video of Tuesday’s robbery will help identify the man, who detectives say “is likely the same suspect that is responsible for a series of similar robberies throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The clip shows the man, who was wearing a black baseball hat, a black shirt with a picture of a dog on the front, black shorts, and black shoes, walk up behind the clerk, pull a gun from his waistband and point at the register.

According to the incident report, the clerk handed over the cash, but the robber wasn’t happy.

The clerk told the officer that robber said: “That’s it? Where are all the 100 dollar bills?”

After being told that the manager is the only one with the key to the safe, the robber took off, police said.

He is being described as being 25 years old with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pembroke Pines Investigations Division at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words 0:54

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words

Pause
Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python 0:30

Florida police officer wrangles a 12.5-foot long python

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale 6:16

Family kicked off JetBlue flight in Fort Lauderdale

Teens trigger fire alarm at Deerfield Beach resort 1:13

Teens trigger fire alarm at Deerfield Beach resort

Video purportedly shows Hallandale Beach mayor Joy Cooper slurring her words

View More Video