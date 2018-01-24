Video shows gates down as bicyclist tries to beat Brightline train and is fatally struck

More Videos

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Pause
Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 2:57

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:26

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 2:51

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 0:17

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body

  • Video of Brightline train hitting cyclist released

    Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018.

Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018. Boynton Beach Police Department
Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018. Boynton Beach Police Department

Broward County

Video shows gates down as bicyclist tries to beat Brightline train and is fatally struck

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 24, 2018 09:48 PM

Video released this week by Boynton Beach police confirmed what law enforcement officials said from the beginning: The man fatally struck by the Brightline train last week crossed the tracks even though the gates were down.

The video, which was taken from a camera mounted to the train, shows the train speeding along as the bicycle comes into its path. Brightline is capable of speeds up to 79 mph.

On Jan 17, Jeffrey King, 51, was the second person killed by South Florida’s high-speed commuter line since launching the service to the public on Jan. 13.

Melissa Lavell, 31, was killed Jan. 12 — the commuter line’s VIP opening day — when she, too, tried to cross the tracks after the gates went down, Boynton Beach police said. The Boynton Beach woman was hit not far from where King was struck.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The commuter train line transports passengers between downtown Fort Lauderdale and downtown West Palm Beach.

King, who was heading west, was killed as he crossed the Florida East Coast Railway tracks on East Ocean Avenue. He was heading home after working his shift as a dishwasher at Troy’s Barbeque, the Palm Beach Post reported. The newspaper reported that Zedrick Barber II, an attorney representing King’s family, has since raised concerns about whether the equipment was functioning.

According to the Post, police said the train was traveling 78 mph when it hit King.

A third person was struck and injured on Friday night.

After King’s death, Florida’s two U.S. senators, Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, called for a federal safety review of the train.

Over the weekend, Brightline installed 20 new digital signs along the train’s route to deter illegal crossings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

Pause
Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 2:57

South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 1:37

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:26

Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 2:51

Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 0:17

Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body

  • Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

    Detectives released video of a trio of carjackers who targeted an elderly woman in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Jan. 15.

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car

View More Video