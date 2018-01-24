Video shows gates down as bicyclist tries to beat Brightline train and is fatally struck

More Videos 1:22 Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car Pause 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:57 South Beach playboy's personal property to be sold 1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 2:53 Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 1:37 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers 2:51 Years of unchecked corruption hamper Haiti's development 0:17 Manatee with life jacket wrapped around body gets helped by fire rescue 2:03 Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video of Brightline train hitting cyclist released Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018. Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018. Boynton Beach Police Department

Surveillance video from the front of the Brightline train shows the crossing gates were down when the train struck and killed a Boynton Beach man as he rode his bicycle across tracks in Boynton Beach on January 19, 2018. Boynton Beach Police Department