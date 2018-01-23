Mom watches her home being burglarized on her cell, while her son hides in the closet

A 13-year-boy hid in a closet while two burglars ransacked his Pembroke Pines home, according to police.
Meanwhile, his mother watched the entire incident unfold from her cellphone through her home security video system.
She told police she first thought the two young men she saw in her home were friends of her son’s, but soon realized that wasn’t the case.
The burglary happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1000 block of Southwest 88th Way in Cinnamon Place. The burglars left behind empty Cheetos bags — but no prints.
According to an incident report, the teen heard a knock at the door, looked through the peep hole, but didn’t answer the door because he didn’t recognize the two young men standing there.
Police say the two came to the home in a four-door silver sedan and parked in front of the home.
When no one answered, police said, the young men walked to the back of the home and smashed the sliding-glass door.
The 13-year-old went upstairs and locked himself inside the master bedroom’s closet and called 911, according to the report.
Meanwhile, the teen’s mother saw the strangers in her home on her cellphone and tried to call her son, police said. He didn’t answer because he was on the phone with police.
“Both suspects ransacked the residence before breaking into the master bedroom where Victim #2 was hiding in the closet,” an officer wrote in the report. “Officers arrived on scene within two minutes of being dispatched and established a perimeter around the residence.”
When officers arrived, the burglars were gone, police said.
Both burglars are being described as being between 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall and being 16 to 19 years old with thin builds. Both young men were last seen wearing black shirts, black shorts and long white socks. It was not clear what was stolen from the house.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department’s investigations bureau at 954-431-2225 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Comments