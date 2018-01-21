Miami Herald File
Broward County

‘Do Not Cross’ was illuminated. They did anyway. It cost them their lives, deputies say.

By Carli Teproff

cteproff@miamiherald.com

January 21, 2018 08:38 PM

The “Do Not Cross” sign was illuminated, police said.

But a man and a woman tried to cross anyway, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

The decision would prove fatal.

On Saturday, Raymond Juarez, 24, and an unidentified woman “apparently walked into the path of a Toyota Solara” and were killed as they crossed Sheridan Street near Federal Highway in Dania Beach, BSO said.

The accident happened just before 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

BSO said Leslie O'Hare was heading west on Sheridan Street in the left lane “and had the right of way.”

The woman died on the street and Juarez was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he was later died. Detectives do not believe speed or impairment played a role in the crash, BSO said.

Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff

