Man kills woman in front of her 5 grandchildren — and he’s still out there, cops say

Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a man they say killed a woman in front of her daughter and five grandchildren.
The shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1812 Northwest 11th Pl. in Fort Lauderdale. Police say Dytadious Mobley fired several rounds at Bernice Jefferson, the grandmother of three of his children.
Fort Lauderdale police said Jefferson was mortally wounded next to her daughter and five grandchildren. She was pronounced dead at Broward General Medical Center shortly after.
A warrant for Mobley’s arrest has been issued on first-degree murder charges.
“The suspect fled the scene before police officers arrived on scene,” said Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone in a statement. “Anyone caught assisting Mobley in avoiding his apprehension will be subject to felony arrest.”
Officials said that anyone with information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Mobley may be eligible to receive up to a $3,000 reward
If you have any information call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
