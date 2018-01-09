Who fatally shot a 21-year-old not far from a high school? BSO is trying to find out.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot to death not far from Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale Monday.
Deputies responding to a report of a shooting at 2721 NW 14th St., near Fort Lauderdale, found Vincent Woodard with at least one gunshot wound.
Woodard, who is from Lauderhill, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.
No other information on the shooting was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Det. Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4210 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
