Four people shot at a strip mall in Plantation

Four people were shot outside a gathering in Plantation early Sunday morning, according to police.
A 4 a.m. altercation outside a recreation hall-type facility in a strip mall at 5225 Broward Blvd. ended with the gunfire, police said. No arrests have been made yet.
Plantation Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said fire-rescue took three people shot to hospitals, two as Level 1 trauma alert patients to Broward Health Center.
The first of the trauma alerts was a security guard. The second was a man fire-rescue crews picked up at Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue after his girlfriend had driven him the two miles from the shooting scene.
A victim with minor injuries was taken to Plantation General Hospital, Gordon said.
