Plantation police said four people were shot around 4 a.m. Sunday. Two of the people shot were taken to Broward Health as trauma alert patients, Plantation Fire Rescue said.
Broward County

Four people shot at a strip mall in Plantation

By David J. Neal

January 07, 2018 12:18 PM

Four people were shot outside a gathering in Plantation early Sunday morning, according to police.

A 4 a.m. altercation outside a recreation hall-type facility in a strip mall at 5225 Broward Blvd. ended with the gunfire, police said. No arrests have been made yet.

Plantation Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said fire-rescue took three people shot to hospitals, two as Level 1 trauma alert patients to Broward Health Center.

The first of the trauma alerts was a security guard. The second was a man fire-rescue crews picked up at Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 46th Avenue after his girlfriend had driven him the two miles from the shooting scene.

A victim with minor injuries was taken to Plantation General Hospital, Gordon said.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

