A man lost control of his car. Then he lost his life.

By Carli Teproff

January 03, 2018 10:27 PM

A man was killed Wednesday after he slammed his truck into the back of a car, lost control and crashed through a guardrail into a canal, Pembroke Pines police said.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. Wednesday at 9100 Taft St. in Pembroke Pines.

According to police, Michael Joseph Almeida, 48, was heading west on Taft Street in his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into the rear of a 2005 Saturn Ion.

The Saturn, driven by Theresa Evans, 58, was headed in the same direction.

Witnesses told detectives that the Chevrolet “was driving erratically and crashed,” police said.

After the crash, the Chevrolet redirected to the north, crashed through a guardrail and into a canal, according to police.

Almeida was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Evans, whose car was propelled across the median, was not injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

