Man charged with killing high-school buddy at New Year’s Eve party

Lauderhill police alerted the public on Monday that they were searching for the gunman who killed Paul Nelson at a New Year’s Eve party.
On Tuesday, cops say, they found him in Miramar sitting on his porch, which once was Nelson’s porch.
Police asked Shevon Salmon, who was sitting on the porch at 8661 Wilshire Dr. in Lauderhill, when was the last time he saw Nelson. He replied: The day before, when he went with Nelson, 26, to a party.
Did he know who shot Nelson? Yes, Salmon said, according to police.
Who shot Paul? “I did,” he replied, police said.
That earned Salmon, 24, a Miranda warning and eventually a spot in Broward County Jail on one count of premeditated murder.
The arrest report shed no light on why Salmon (nicknamed “Natty”) shot Nelson (nicknamed “Mafia”), who held a New York driver’s license. Salmon said he’s known Nelson since high school in Jamaica.
Salmon was in the group Nelson dropped in with at 5311 NW 17th Court, Apt. A, with a few friends, including Salmon. They found out the person living there would be hosting a New Year’s Eve party. According to the arrest report, by 10:30 p.m., Nelson had plopped on the living room couch with a headache when Salmon walked in from the backyard and shot him.
Before Salmon could escape, he and witnesses told police, other partygoers took away the .38 revolver Salmon said he used to shoot Nelson. They didn’t think to detain him, however — he caught a cab back to his Miramar home. That’s where police found him just over a day later when they went by the Wilshire Drive house.
