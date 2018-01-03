These Broward parks want your Christmas tree

The holidays are coming to a close, and most people have begun to set their browning Christmas trees on the curb for bulk rate pick up service.
But Broward County’s park managers want them.
For more than 13 years, Broward County has been recycling Christmas trees through the program called Chip-A-Tree. Last year, more than 5,100 trees were recycled, which accounted for 15 percent of Broward County’s greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts.
To read more, and get a list of 12 participating parks, click here.
For a list of Miami-Dade tree recycling locations, click here.
