Instead of leaving your Christmas tree on the curb after the holidays, you can bring it to a Broward County park for mulch.
Instead of leaving your Christmas tree on the curb after the holidays, you can bring it to a Broward County park for mulch. ANN ORO/FLICKR / WLRN
Instead of leaving your Christmas tree on the curb after the holidays, you can bring it to a Broward County park for mulch. ANN ORO/FLICKR / WLRN

Broward County

These Broward parks want your Christmas tree

By Caitie Switalski

WLRN News

January 03, 2018 10:03 AM

The holidays are coming to a close, and most people have begun to set their browning Christmas trees on the curb for bulk rate pick up service.

But Broward County’s park managers want them.

For more than 13 years, Broward County has been recycling Christmas trees through the program called Chip-A-Tree. Last year, more than 5,100 trees were recycled, which accounted for 15 percent of Broward County’s greenhouse gas emission reduction efforts.

To read more, and get a list of 12 participating parks, click here.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

For a list of Miami-Dade tree recycling locations, click here.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

    A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina.

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht 0:32

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht
Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

View More Video