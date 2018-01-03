A fire consumed the yacht they lived on, but the couple escaped with their dog

More Videos 0:32 Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht Pause 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 1:22 Florida opens disaster food assistance program to provide Irma relief 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 0:27 South Florida braces for its first cold front of 2018 0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 4:17 Video: South Florida's year that was 1:03 Derek Jeter asks for patience as angry Marlins fans pelt him with questions 1:44 The Big Orange gets ready for New Year's Eve in Miami Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina. A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina. Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue

