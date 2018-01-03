More Videos

Broward County

A fire consumed the yacht they lived on, but the couple escaped with their dog

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

January 03, 2018 08:40 AM

UPDATED 1 HOUR 27 MINUTES AGO

Loud pounding on the side of their boat woke up a Dania Beach couple early Wednesday morning. It was their neighbors, warning them that the 42-foot yacht they lived on was ablaze.

The couple narrowly escaped with a handful of personal belongings and their dog, Cocoa, before the fire consumed “Lady Di.” It took 60 firefighters two hours to put out the flames, which didn’t spread to any other vessels at the Dania Beach Marina on 151 North Beach Rd.

No one was hurt, but the Criss Craft luxury boat was totally destroyed.

