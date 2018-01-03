Firefighters douse early morning fire that consumed 42-foot yacht
A Dania Beach couple barely escaped an early morning fire that consumed their 42-foot yacht, Lady Di. It took more than 60 Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters two hours to put out the blaze at the Dania Beach Marina.
Broward Sheriff Office Fire Rescue
