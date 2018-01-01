Miami Herald File
Miami Herald File

Broward County

20-year-old dies after New Year’s Day crash into canal off Florida’s Turnpike

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 07:55 PM

An accident in the early hours of New Year’s Day ended with a fatal crash into a canal off Florida’s Turnpike, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. when 20-year-old Mia Cepeda was driving south on the Turnpike, just before Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County. She veered out of her lane and swiped the car that Nicolas Quinones, 53, was driving.

She then lost control and drove into the median before crashing into a canal.

Cepeda died from her injuries and investigators are unsure if she was wearing a seat belt, if speed was a factor, or if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Quinones was not injured in the accident.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

    Cellphone video shows a Lauderdale Lakes man fighting with a Broward Sheriff’s deputy before a second deputy fatally shoots him. The suspect, Jean Pedro Pierre, died at Broward Health Medical Center on Wednesday night.

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man 2:56

Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie
Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall

View More Video