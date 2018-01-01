20-year-old dies after New Year’s Day crash into canal off Florida’s Turnpike

An accident in the early hours of New Year’s Day ended with a fatal crash into a canal off Florida’s Turnpike, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. when 20-year-old Mia Cepeda was driving south on the Turnpike, just before Atlantic Boulevard in Broward County. She veered out of her lane and swiped the car that Nicolas Quinones, 53, was driving.
She then lost control and drove into the median before crashing into a canal.
Cepeda died from her injuries and investigators are unsure if she was wearing a seat belt, if speed was a factor, or if she was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Quinones was not injured in the accident.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
