Man killed at New Year’s Eve party, and police are searching for the shooter

A New Year’s Eve party shooting that killed a man has a Broward County city police department looking for a gunman.
Lauderhill police don’t know the name of the man who killed 26-year-old Paul Nelson Sunday night. When police got to 5311 NW 17th Ct. around 10:50 p.m., Nelson wasn’t breathing and the shooter was gone.
Investigators say they learned Nelson and friends were at a party inside the house when another man — described as a slender 6-foot black male wearing jeans and a white T-shirt — began shooting at Nelson before running out. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).
Never miss a local story.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments