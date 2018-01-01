Miami Herald File photo
Man killed at New Year’s Eve party, and police are searching for the shooter

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 12:14 PM

A New Year’s Eve party shooting that killed a man has a Broward County city police department looking for a gunman.

Lauderhill police don’t know the name of the man who killed 26-year-old Paul Nelson Sunday night. When police got to 5311 NW 17th Ct. around 10:50 p.m., Nelson wasn’t breathing and the shooter was gone.

Investigators say they learned Nelson and friends were at a party inside the house when another man — described as a slender 6-foot black male wearing jeans and a white T-shirt — began shooting at Nelson before running out. Anyone with information on the shooting can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

