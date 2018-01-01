Adolphus Munden
Cops think they know park area shooting’s gunman. They don’t know where he is.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

January 01, 2018 08:08 AM

A convicted cocaine trafficker has a warrant out for his arrest on an attempted murder charge.

Margate cops put out the name and photo of Adolphus Munden, a 35-year-old Fort Lauderdale resident, as the shooter in an Thursday incident in the 2500 block of Rock Island Road. A 34-year-old man whose name police didn’t relseas got shot multiple times in the Firefighters Park area. He’s expected to survive.

Munden’s most recent stretch in crossbar confinement was for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, the charge after Munden ended a 2013 argument by stabbing a man three times. He got credit for 727 days, almost two years, in county jail and did no prison time. He did three years in prison from 2007-2010 for burglary, grand theft and felony driving without a license. His first prison visit, two months, came from cocaine possession and coke possession with intent to sell or deliver.

Munden’s 5-5, 145 pounds. He’s worn a beard in his most recent mugshots. Anyone who knows anything about where he is can contact Margate Det. Bill Snyder at 954-935-5417 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

  Comments  

