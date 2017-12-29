More Videos

Broward County

Deputies looking for suspects in shooting outside Lauderdale Lakes club

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 29, 2017 03:07 PM

Broward Sheriff’s deputies are looking for suspects that may have been involved in a fight that led to a shooting early Thursday morning outside a Lauderdale Lakes club.

The agency released surveillance video Friday afternoon that shows at least five men running and walking through the parking lot outside the South Rock Lounge, 3670 State Rd. 7, at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies said that at about that same time 22-year-old Racquel Amore was shot and seriously injured. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she is recovering from her injuries.

Two of the men in the video are wearing dark-colored shirts and jeans and another is seen in a dark, long-sleeved Adidas jacket. Two others are wearing white shirts — one of the men has dreadlocks — and appear at one point in the video to be pointing at something off screen before another man in a white shirt appears.

The group then leaves the parking lot in a Mercedes-Benz truck and what appears to be a Toyota Camry.

Investigators believe the men were involved in a fight inside the club before things moved out to the parking lot.

BSO deputies are asking anyone with information to call Detective Walt Foster at 954-321-4219 or Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

