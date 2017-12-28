Third suspect arrested in murder involving a burning Pontiac

The third suspect in the murder of a Detroit man found in his Pontiac’s trunk as it burned in a North Lauderdale park was arrested Wednesday, 30 days after the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for him.
Miami-Dade police and U.S. Marshals brought in Miami’s Jeffrey Harrell Wednesday afternoon after a standoff that caused several surrounding houses to be evacuated. Once Harrell spotted Miami-Dade Homicide Task Force officers spotting him, he ducked into the house at 8340 NW Fifth Ave. and barricaded himself there for several hours. Eventually, he surrendered without injury to anyone.
Harrell’s past includes being put on probation for armed robbery in 2009. He’ll be charged with first-degree murder upon extradition to Broward County.
Already charged with first-degree murder in Darren Butler’s death are North Lauderdale’s Rougiena Deriveire, 18, and Miami’s Johntavis McCoe, 26. After North Lauderdale fire rescue workers put out Butler’s flaming Pontiac G6 on Nov. 14 in Bicentennial Park, they found his body.
Anybody with information about this case can contact BSO Det. Kevin Forsberg at 954-421-4200; or, for those wishing anonymity, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
