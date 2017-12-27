Hollywood Police Department
Hollywood Police Department

Broward County

Two suspects, two counties and $600 worth of gift cards from Publix

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 27, 2017 03:14 PM

Suspects accused of stealing $600 worth of gift cards from Publix in Hollywood Wednesday morning were arrested in Northeast Miami-Dade Wednesday afternoon, Hollywood police tweeted.

The alleged swipe occurred at the 6901 Taft St. Publix before 11:30 a.m. A WPLG Channel 10 report quotes an unnamed Publix employee as saying the men tried to pay for the gift cards with a fake credit card. When the cashier tried to straighten things out, one of the men snatched the cards and skedaddled.

Miami-Dade police set up a perimeter on Northeast 196th Street between 10th and 12th Avenues around 12:30 p.m. The pair were arrested over an hour later.

