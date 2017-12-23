Miami Herald File
Broward County

Two early morning shootings, a stabbing and a fiery crash keep BSO busy

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

December 23, 2017 02:16 PM

It was a busy Saturday morning for Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies as they investigated two separate shooting incidents in two cities. The second incident also involved a stabbing and ended with a vehicle crashing into a home and catching fire.

The later of the two incidents started at about 5:20 a.m. at the Singers Karaoke Klub in Pompano Beach, 3521 NW 8th Ave. Deputies got a call about a shooting and stabbing — which involved two victims whose conditions haven’t been released — and a description of a car that sped away from the club.

BSO deputies found the car but no driver in a nearby neighborhood and then saw a silver Jeep speed off. When deputies tried to stop the driver he continued to drive away, eventually lost control and crashed into a house off Northeast Second Avenue and 23nd Street.

His Jeep caught fire but no one in the house was injured. Police arrested the driver, whose name has not been released. Deputies haven’t figured out his connection to the shooting and stabbing or the driver of the car that sped away from the club.

About three hours before that, in Lauderdale Lakes, deputies responded to a shooting at a shopping plaza off State Road 7 and Northwest 44th Court.

Investigators said that a woman was caught in the middle of gunfire between two vehicles. She was taken to Broward Health Medical Center and her name and condition have not been released. The vehicles both drove away from the shopping center.

Anyone with information in either case is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

