This hit-and-run driver tried to abandon his car. He didn’t get far before cops found him

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the driver of a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Thursday in Wilton Manors that left a bicyclist dead.
Louis Dorsey, 64, was riding his bicycle at 7 a.m. Thursday heading west on East Oakland Park Boulevard in Wilton Manors. He turned to head south at the 500 block of the street, and as he crossed over the median he passed in front of a Honda Civic headed west, deputies said.
The driver, 27-year-old Thomas Blankenship, tried to hit the brakes but he wasn’t quick enough. He hit Dorsey and then drove away from the scene toward Fort Lauderdale.
A witness called police and described the Honda Civic, and officers found the damaged car in a Fort Lauderdale parking garage. Fort Lauderdale police officers later found Blankenship near his apartment and arrested him on charges of driving with a suspended license and cocaine possession.
He also faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Dorsey was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
