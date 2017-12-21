More Videos


  • Police search for man who shot two dogs, killing one

    Pembroke Pines police are looking for whomever shot Maddie and Max, Charles Mione's two golden retrievers, the night of Dec. 3 with steel BBs. Maddie died. Max is in stable condition.

Pembroke Pines police are looking for whomever shot Maddie and Max, Charles Mione's two golden retrievers, the night of Dec. 3 with steel BBs. Maddie died. Max is in stable condition. Pembroke Pines Police Department
Broward County

Cops searching for gunman who shot golden retrievers in their backyard

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 02:19 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 03:13 PM

The gunman who fatally shot one golden retriever and wounded another as they hung out in their backyard earlier this month is being sought by Pembroke Pines police.

When Charles Mione returned home around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 3, he found Maddie dead and Max injured. Pines police said the shooter hit both with steel BBs. Also, Maddie had been shot previously.

Surveillance cameras caught the flash from Maddie’s shooting and her last moments as she died around 7:55 p.m. The dogs had been in the backyard of the house in the 1900 block of Northwest 82nd Terrace since Sunday afternoon.

“Our initial investigation leads our detectives to believe that this is not a random incident, and that the person responsible for this crime is familiar with the dogs and possibly lives in the immediate area,” Pembroke Pines police said in a statement. “Surveillance video provided by a neighbor shows a bald white male walking away from the crime scene while carrying what appears to be a rifle.”

Anyone with information on the shootings can contact the Investigations Division at 954-431-2225 or 954-431-2200.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal


