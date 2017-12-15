This knife-wielding man tried to rob a shopper in Tamarac; he ended up empty handed

More Videos 2:56 Video shows Broward Sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Lauderdale Lakes man Pause 2:32 Bodycam video released by Broward Sheriff's Office of fatal shooting of Lauderdale Lakes man 3:29 What's on board the Next SpaceX cargo mission to the space station? 2:00 Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 2:05 Deciding to run for Congress was an 'intensely personal decision' 3:23 Trump lauds law enforcement during FBI academy graduation, slams visa lottery system 4:11 Cops ask for help in finding suspected dealers that let mother OD'ed in front of her kids 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:38 City, court force Miami Shores residents to remove vegetable garden from front yard 0:47 Grieving mother speaks to media about son's death of meningitis Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Knife-wielding robber loses fistfight with intended victim Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber who attacked a man with a knife and attempted to steal his car last week in a Tamarac store's parking lot. The robber was captured by the store's security cameras. Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber who attacked a man with a knife and attempted to steal his car last week in a Tamarac store's parking lot. The robber was captured by the store's security cameras. Broward Sheriff's Office

Broward Sheriff's Office detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying the robber who attacked a man with a knife and attempted to steal his car last week in a Tamarac store's parking lot. The robber was captured by the store's security cameras. Broward Sheriff's Office