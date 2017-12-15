This knife-wielding man tried to rob a shopper in Tamarac; he ended up empty handed

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for an attempted robber in Tamarac after his would-be victim fought the man off in a parking lot earlier this month.
Surveillance video shows the man walking out of a Tamarac Walmart, 6931 NW 88th Ave., on Dec. 5. Deputies said the suspect attempted to rob Miguel Leon, who was sitting in his car in the parking lot. Leon saw the suspect walking around grabbing door handles and got out of his car to confront the man. At that point the man pulled out a knife and then punched Leon.
The suspect then tried to drive off in Leon’s car but he was able to pull the man out and they began to wrestle each other. Leon knocked the knife out of the suspect’s hand and the man ran off through the parking lot.
Deputies are looking for a man in his late teens or early 20s. He’s about 6 feet tall with a thin build and in the video he’s shown wearing a black shirt and white shorts. Officials said he has a “2017” tattoo below his left eye and another tattoo above the right eye.
BSO asks anyone with information to call Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crimestoppers at 954-493-8477.
