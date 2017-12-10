He’s 19 and didn’t have much of a rap sheet — but then he shot two juveniles, BSO says

A 19-year-old was in a Broward jail Sunday night facing two counts of attempted murder after detectives say he shot two juveniles in North Lauderdale the day before.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Fernandinho St Lot, was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection the with the shooting, which happened at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 1040 SW 76th Ave.
BSO did not give the name, age or condition of the victims, and only said they were taken to separate nearby hospitals.
It was not clear Sunday what led detectives to St Lot, who has one prior arrest for simple domestic battery.
In that case, St Lot hit his brother in the face after his brother called his ex-girlfriend, according to a police report. He was not prosecuted on the charge.
