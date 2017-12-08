Tamarac charter school employee arrested for performing a sexual act on a 15-year-old

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Tamarac charter school employee for engaging in a sexual act with a minor in October.
Sheldon McDonald, 34, was arrested and charged with promoting sexual activity on a minor Thursday after investigators received a statement from the victim, a 15-year-old boy who was walking in Lauderhill on the day of the incident.
Deputies said McDonald was driving in Lauderhill on Oct. 23 when he saw the victim and asked whether the teenager needed a ride.
When the 15-year-old got in the car McDonald asked whether he could perform oral sex on the victim. McDonald drove from Lauderhill to Tamarac and performed the act on the teenager.
The two went to McDonald’s apartment after he told the victim that he could use McDonald’s car. The victim took the car and was later pulled over by Fort Lauderdale police who said the car had been reported stolen. BSO was called and eventually went to McDonald’s residence where he told deputies what had happened and admitted to performing the act.
McDonald told deputies that he thought the victim was 20 years old. More than a month later, on Nov. 29, BSO investigators got the statement from the teenager and made the arrest earlier this week.
McDonald worked at the Everest Charter School in Tamarac.
Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3
