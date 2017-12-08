Watch what happens when this cashier stares down an armed robber

The Walgreens robber had a gun. The Walgreens clerk had cool and a stare.
The clerk won.
At least, that’s the story told by surveillance video released by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. The encounter took place Monday afternoon at the Walgreens at 1751 Bonaventure Blvd. in Weston (which just happens to be the same Weston Walgreens where two women used two purses to steal 22 bottles of Ciroc and Grey Goose in February).
Perhaps this robber would’ve done better with purses than the pistol he pulled out as the checkout clerk rang up his ice cream and candy.
Instead, he pointed the gun at the clerk and demanded cash. The clerk sent back nothing but a stare.
He repeated his request. The clerk continued to stare.
The robber, having reached the shoot-or-get-off-the-pot moment, decided on the latter — he left with the ice cream and candy, but without the cash.
He’s 5-9, 150 pounds, in his 20s with a dark complexion. Anyone with information can call BSO Det. Mark Copley at 954-321-4738; Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-8477 (TIPS); the Broward Crime Stoppers website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
