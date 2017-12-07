Two bodies found in home after deputies get call reporting a person is barricaded inside

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

A 17-year-old young man was brutally beaten by a stranger with a pool cue at the Toscana Apartment complex in Davie on Sept. 22, 2017. Surveillance video released by the Davie Police Department shows the moment when the attacker walks over and attacks the young man, striking him twice with the pool cue. The young man suffered injuries to his head and face.