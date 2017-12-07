Two bodies found in home after deputies get call reporting a person is barricaded inside

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after two bodies were found inside a home in Tamarac Thursday.
According to the BSO, a call came in around 1 p.m. reporting a barricaded person inside a home at 5850 NW 57th Ave.
When deputies and the SWAT team arrived, they tried to make contact to no avail, said Joy Ogelsby, a BSO spokeswoman.
Deputies forced entry and found a man and woman dead inside, Ogelsby said.
No other information, including their identities, was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS(8477).
