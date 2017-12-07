Overnight train killed Oakland Park man

Westbound Commercial Boulevard at Interstate 95 was closed most of Thursday morning’s rush hour starts an Oakland Park man was killed by a train.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the CSX cargo train struck Robert Gray, 38, as he walked near West Prospect Road and Powerline Road around 3:55 a.m. No more is known currently about the deceased.
Drivers who usually use Commercial to get to I-95 from west of I-95 can use Cypress Creek Boulevard or Oakland Park Boulevard.
