Two men killed by Broward law enforcement officers in separate incidents on the same day

A 911 call reporting a disturbance in a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex led to a fatal deputy-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
It was the second fatal shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Broward on Wednesday.
In the BSO incident, deputies responded to 3610 NW 21st St. at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after the call came into the regional communications center, BSO said.
According to BSO, an arriving deputy was “confronted by a man who attacked him.”
“An independent witness described a violent struggle between the man and the deputy,” Veda Coleman-Wright, a BSO spokeswoman, said in an email.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Wednesday evening that the deputy was “violently attacked by a subject.”
“He was on his back,” he said. “He was in a dangerous situation.”
Israel said that’s when a backup deputy began to shoot.
“One of our backup deputies saw something which caused him to fire his firearm,” he said.
The man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died. The deputy was not injured.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 identified the man as Pedro Pierre, a businessman from Haiti.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate.
This came only hours after a fatal police-involved shooting in Coral Springs. In that case, at least two Coral Springs police officers opened fire on a man with a shotgun after a standoff, police say. He died at the scene. The Sun-Sentinel identified the victim as Robert Page, 71.
Also Wednesday, an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer was injured in a gunfight at a Liberty City Walmart that left a suspected shoplifter dead.
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 contributed to this report.
