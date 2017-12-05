19-year-old man exposed his genitals to two UberEATS drivers, cops say

A Davie man was arrested Tuesday after police say he exposed his genitals to two UberEATS drivers, according to an arrest report.
Anthony Armand Dupont, 19, was charged with two counts of exposure of sex organs and two counts of battery after officials say he exposed his sex organs to a 38-year-old delivery woman last week.
His order? A McDonald’s chocolate chip cookie.
Police said Dupont answered the door with his genitals exposed on the left side of his shorts on Nov. 27.
Never miss a local story.
“The victim handed him the cookie and then the subject then placed her hand on his wrist and stroked it,” the report said. He then took the cookie.
That’s when the victim turned around and left as Dupont yelled, “I want that a--.”
In a separate incident the next day, Dupont requested a Red Bull energy drink through the UberEATS mobile application and scheduled it to be delivered to a trailer home.
As the driver circled the neighborhood looking for the address, Dupont approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and placed “his penis on the open window sill.”
In fear for her safety, police said the 44-year-old woman threw the drink out the window, but then Dupont grabbed her shirt. After she was able to break free, Dupont ran in front of her car and started to masturbate, the report said.
The victim drove away and called police.
Police say Dupont admitted to exposing his penis to both UberEATS drivers, who identified him in a photo lineup.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
Comments