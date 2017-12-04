While these firefighters were working at their stations, their cars were targeted

In less than one week, more than 30 vehicles parked outside four Broward fire stations had their glass shattered and items stolen, including firearms, according to law enforcement officials.
“It doesn’t seem random,” said Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “It seems like they are targeting fire stations.”
The first incident happened Nov. 28 at the Pembroke Park/West Park Station 27, 2610 SW 40th Ave. Coleman-Wright said four cars parked near the fire station were burglarized.
The next incident happened sometime between Saturday and Sunday when 17 vehicles — including marked and unmarked units and personal cars belonging to firefighters and law enforcement personnel — were broken into. The vandalism took place at Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Station 32, 3400 SW Fourth Ave.
Coleman-Wright said BSO’s BAT (Burglary Apprehension Team) Unit is investigating both incidents. In both cases the cars were parked in gated areas.
Then two stations were hit in Fort Lauderdale, according to police reports. The Fort Lauderdale cars were also in secure areas.
Sometime early Sunday, eight cars were broken into at Fire Rescue Station 47, 1000 SW 27th Ave. The front passenger windows of the eight cars were shattered. In total, three guns were taken, along with about $1,000 in goods, including a GPS, according to an incident report.
Also early Sunday morning, there were seven vehicles broken into that were parked outside Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Station 3, 2801 SW Fourth Ave. — which is only a few blocks from the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue station. At least one gun and a wallet were stolen, according to a police report.
Coleman-Wright said detectives believe the break-ins could be linked.
This is not the first time cars at fire stations have been burglarized. In September, 10 vehicles at a Miami Beach fire station on Indian Creek Drive were broken into. Thieves stole personal belongings that included four weapons. In June, 10 cars were broken into at a Miami fire station.
In the Broward cases, Coleman-Wright is asking for the community’s help in catching the culprit.
“These are individuals that come to work every day to keep everyone safe,” Coleman-Wright said. “And they became victims.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Miami Herald news partner CBS4 contributed to this report.
