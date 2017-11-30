Deputy and victim identified in deputy-involved crash that left bicyclist dead

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy and cyclist involved in a fatal crash in Pompano Beach.
Deputies announced Thursday afternoon that the victim was 60-year-old John Mancini. The deputy is Sean Reyka, 30, a five-year veteran with BSO who joined the force to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Sgt. Chris Reyka.
Sean Reyka was heading north to an “audible alarm call” in a marked SUV at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened at 1500 N. Dixie Hwy. near the train tracks.
Deputies said that speed didn’t seem to be a factor but added that Reyka did not have his lights and siren on.
Mancini died on the street. The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.
“I recognize that this is a high-profile case. While I have full confidence in my detectives, I want to ensure enhanced transparency,” Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement.
The 2007 death of Reyka’s father remains unsolved more than a decade later and has remained one of Broward County’s most notable unresolved cases.
Sgt. Reyka, 51, was running a license plate in the parking lot of a Pompano Beach Walgreens when a person in the car got out and fired 10 shots. He was hit by at least five shots before the people in the car drove off.
