Broward Sheriff deputies secure the scene along North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach where one of their own struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon.
Broward Sheriff deputies secure the scene along North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach where one of their own struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. Carline Jean Sun Sentinel
Broward Sheriff deputies secure the scene along North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach where one of their own struck and killed a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. Carline Jean Sun Sentinel

Broward County

Deputy and victim identified in deputy-involved crash that left bicyclist dead

By Lance Dixon

ldixon@miamiherald.com

November 30, 2017 03:35 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputy and cyclist involved in a fatal crash in Pompano Beach.

Deputies announced Thursday afternoon that the victim was 60-year-old John Mancini. The deputy is Sean Reyka, 30, a five-year veteran with BSO who joined the force to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Sgt. Chris Reyka.

Sean Reyka was heading north to an “audible alarm call” in a marked SUV at about 3 p.m. Tuesday when the crash happened at 1500 N. Dixie Hwy. near the train tracks.

Deputies said that speed didn’t seem to be a factor but added that Reyka did not have his lights and siren on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mancini died on the street. The Florida Highway Patrol is taking over the investigation.

“I recognize that this is a high-profile case. While I have full confidence in my detectives, I want to ensure enhanced transparency,” Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement.

The 2007 death of Reyka’s father remains unsolved more than a decade later and has remained one of Broward County’s most notable unresolved cases.

Sgt. Reyka, 51, was running a license plate in the parking lot of a Pompano Beach Walgreens when a person in the car got out and fired 10 shots. He was hit by at least five shots before the people in the car drove off.

Lance Dixon: 305-376-3708, @LDixon_3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

    A 17-year-old young man was brutally beaten by a stranger with a pool cue at the Toscana Apartment complex in Davie on Sept. 22, 2017. Surveillance video released by the Davie Police Department shows the moment when the attacker walks over and attacks the young man, striking him twice with the pool cue. The young man suffered injuries to his head and face.

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie
Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall
Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

View More Video