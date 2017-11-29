Opa-locka cop arrested after BSO says he broke a teen’s jaw in a church parking lot

An Opa-locka police officer was arrested over the weekend after the Broward Sheriff’s Office said he fractured a teenager's jaw during a confrontation in a Pembroke Park church parking lot.
Lowrie Simon, who has been with the Opa-locka police department since October 2014, is being charged with felony battery.
On Wednesday, Simon’s attorney George Odom Jr. said the case it not as it appears.
“I do believe once some light is shed on the circumstances it will be more clear,” said Odom.
Odom said the situation involved Simon’s 12-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old, whom Simon has known for several years.
According to Simon’s arrest report, Simon pulled Kristian Stanley aside to talk around 8:30 a.m. Sunday outside Pembroke Park Church of Christ, 3707 SW 56th Ave.
“Kristian stated that Simon requested they talk in reference to Simon’s belief that Kristian had a sexual relationship with Simon’s juvenile daughter,” a deputy wrote in the report.
Kristian told deputies that after denying a relationship, Simon punched him in the chest and then in the mouth. According to BSO, the punch fractured Kristian’s jaw and impacted his teeth. He went to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for treatment.
“I observed photographs taken of Kristian’s lower set of teeth that appeared as if the teeth had been pushed back, out of place, and then rewired into place by hospital staff at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital,” a deputy wrote.
When reached by cell phone, Kristian said he needed to speak with his parents before speaking to a reporter. He did return the call Wednesday night.
James Dobson, Opa-locka’s police chief, said Tuesday that Simon is on paid administrative leave with the department pending the outcome of the case. He added that Simon was off-duty and not wearing his uniform at the time of the incident.
Odom said what happened is a “sensitive situation.”
“We are looking forward to all the facts coming out concerning the the allegations,” he said.
