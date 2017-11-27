Cameras roll as man shoves stolen items down his pants at 7-Eleven

A man walked into a North Lauderdale 7-Eleven, picked out some pricey items — including virtual reality goggles — and then shoved them down his pants.
His shopping spree, which included walking up to the store's refrigerator, grabbing a drink and chugging it down, was captured on store surveillance cameras.
On Monday, the Broward Sheriff’s released the video of the Nov. 17 heist at the 7-Eleven, 8100 W. McNab Road.
The video shows the man, wearing a red shirt, baggy pants and a baseball cap, walk in, grab a few items from a front display and then head to an aisle where he put the packages down the front of his pants.
He continued his shopping spree with his baggy pants as the bag.
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the man left with wireless speakers and car-cleaning supplies.
Before calmly walking out of the store, he loaded his arms with more items. A store employee can be seen realizing what happened as the man made his way out the door.
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO Det. Justin Panza at 954-720-2250 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
