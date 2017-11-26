A man tried to cross in front of an oncoming train. He didn’t make it — but he will

A man hit by a train early Sunday will survive, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.
A northbound FEC Railway train struck the man as he attempted to cross the tracks at Broward Boulevard around 1 a.m.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took him to an area hospital as a trauma alert patient.
FEC train 226 vs pedestrian Broward Bl mp341.1 not a fatality (so far)— Bote Rail (@boterail) November 26, 2017
