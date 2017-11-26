Miami Herald File
Broward County

A man tried to cross in front of an oncoming train. He didn’t make it — but he will

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 08:18 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A man hit by a train early Sunday will survive, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

A northbound FEC Railway train struck the man as he attempted to cross the tracks at Broward Boulevard around 1 a.m.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took him to an area hospital as a trauma alert patient.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

