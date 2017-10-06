Eric Robinson, 46
Man killed roommate over relationship dispute and put his body in a dumpster, cops say

By Elizabeth Koh

ekoh@miamiherald.com

October 06, 2017 1:42 PM

A Plantation man was arrested Thursday night on charges that he murdered his roommate over a relationship dispute and attempted to hide the body in a garbage dumpster a few miles away, police said.

Eric Robinson, 46, was charged with first-degree murder a few hours after officers first responded to reports of a homicide at 7201 NW 15th St., where Robinson lived with two roommates. When officers arrived at the home around 5 p.m. Thursday, a preliminary investigation indicated that a murder had taken place inside, Plantation Police spokesman Robert Rettig said.

Police then discovered the body of Robinson’s 39-year-old male roommate in a dumpster about four and a half miles away at Nob Hill Road and Cleary Boulevard. Rettig said Friday that police believed Robinson had killed the victim in connection to a relationship each had had with the third roommate, a woman.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of his relatives, Rettig said.

Jail records indicated that Robinson was also arrested Thursday night on charges of battery related to domestic violence and violating probation for a cocaine possession charge dating back to April. Robinson was previously arrested in June 2017 and August 2016 on similar domestic battery charges, arrest records showed.

