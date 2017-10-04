Clayton Miller, suspected of running off with his son, Austin.
Clayton Miller, suspected of running off with his son, Austin. Broward Sheriff’s Office
Clayton Miller, suspected of running off with his son, Austin. Broward Sheriff’s Office

Broward County

Cops need help finding father who ran off with son

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 04, 2017 2:20 PM

Austin Miller’s mother and the Broward Sheriff’s Office don’t know where the 11-year-old is, but they believe they know who does: Austin’s father, Clayton Miller.

And BSO wants the public’s help in finding Clayton Miller.

BSO says Clayton Miller absconded with Austin from his Weston home, 16620 S. Post Rd. Apt. 101, sometime before Austin’s mother arrived on Aug. 7 from California, where she’d been awarded custody of Austin. Clayton drives a red 2008 Lexus LS460, Florida license plate CRN U75. The 50-year-old is 6-3, about 190 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. Austin’s 4-4, about 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Most of Clayton Miller’s friends and relatives are in Northern California, but he does have relatives in North Miami Beach and Delray Beach.

Those with information can contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234; or, anonymously, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie
Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:43

Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall
Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names 1:06

Crowd marches in Hollywood to protest Confederate street names

View More Video