Cops need help finding father who ran off with son

Austin Miller’s mother and the Broward Sheriff’s Office don’t know where the 11-year-old is, but they believe they know who does: Austin’s father, Clayton Miller.
And BSO wants the public’s help in finding Clayton Miller.
BSO says Clayton Miller absconded with Austin from his Weston home, 16620 S. Post Rd. Apt. 101, sometime before Austin’s mother arrived on Aug. 7 from California, where she’d been awarded custody of Austin. Clayton drives a red 2008 Lexus LS460, Florida license plate CRN U75. The 50-year-old is 6-3, about 190 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. Austin’s 4-4, about 80 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Most of Clayton Miller’s friends and relatives are in Northern California, but he does have relatives in North Miami Beach and Delray Beach.
Those with information can contact BSO Detective Robert Rausch at 954-321-4234; or, anonymously, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or via the website.
