Pembroke Pines Police Department
Police got called over a suspicious briefcase. What was inside could be worth $51,000.

By David J. Neal

September 28, 2017 4:30 PM

A salesman, it seems, left his briefcase at The Avant apartment community in Pembroke Pines Thursday. Pembroke Pines police have the briefcase and invite the owner to claim it -- all of it.

The briefcase and the 10.75 pounds of marijuana inside, carefully packed into seven sealed packages.

Maintenance crews found the briefcase at The Avant, formerly known as The Arium Resort, and called police about the strange package. When officers Jon Cusack and Peterson Jacques responded and opened the briefcase, they didn’t find a bomb, but bud.

Lots of bud.

Somebody’s going to have some explaining to do. As there’s no record of Snoop Dogg taking up residence at The Avant, 10.75 pounds of marijuana probably isn’t purely for someone’s personal use, especially arranged in such a way. According to Priceofweed.com, a site that crowdsources marijuana prices, the briefcase owner left behind $28,605.32 to $51,436.60 of marijuana, depending on the quality of product.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

