They stole a U-Haul. Put a hole in a warehouse club. And took lots of cigarettes.

More Videos 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall Pause 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 1:07 Officials talk about what they saw at Hollywood nursing home 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 1:40 Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary 1:28 UM football coach Mark Richt weighs in on FBI probe into college basketball 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 2:13 Roy Moore beats Trump-backed Luther Strange in Alabama Senate primary 0:41 Puerto Rico National Guard Soldiers bring supplies to Vieques and Culebra 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club The Miramar Police Department is asking the publics' help in identifying a group of thieves who stole a large amount of cigarettes from a Miramar Sam's Club on Sept. 9, 2017. The Miramar Police Department is asking the publics' help in identifying a group of thieves who stole a large amount of cigarettes from a Miramar Sam's Club on Sept. 9, 2017. Miramar Police Department

The Miramar Police Department is asking the publics' help in identifying a group of thieves who stole a large amount of cigarettes from a Miramar Sam's Club on Sept. 9, 2017. Miramar Police Department