They stole a U-Haul. Put a hole in a warehouse club. And took lots of cigarettes.

Miramar police are looking for four men who backed up a truck to Sam’s Club to steal several pallets of cigarettes.
Police didn’t say how the quartet made a hole in the warehouse club’s wall on Sept. 9 or whether or not the cigarettes were menthol What police did say: At 7 p.m., with the store at 1900 University Dr. closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s landfall, the pair loaded “hundreds of cigarette boxes” of Marlboros and Newports into a stolen U-Haul truck with Arizona license plate AD33679.
Anyone with information can contact Miramar police at 954-602-4229; e-mail jgilbert@miramarpd.org; or, to retain anonymity and go for a possible reward, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).
