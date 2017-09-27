More Videos

  • Video shows crooks stealing cigarettes from Miramar Sam's Club

    The Miramar Police Department is asking the publics' help in identifying a group of thieves who stole a large amount of cigarettes from a Miramar Sam's Club on Sept. 9, 2017.

The Miramar Police Department is asking the publics' help in identifying a group of thieves who stole a large amount of cigarettes from a Miramar Sam's Club on Sept. 9, 2017. Miramar Police Department

Broward County

They stole a U-Haul. Put a hole in a warehouse club. And took lots of cigarettes.

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 27, 2017 3:36 PM

Miramar police are looking for four men who backed up a truck to Sam’s Club to steal several pallets of cigarettes.

Police didn’t say how the quartet made a hole in the warehouse club’s wall on Sept. 9 or whether or not the cigarettes were menthol What police did say: At 7 p.m., with the store at 1900 University Dr. closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s landfall, the pair loaded “hundreds of cigarette boxes” of Marlboros and Newports into a stolen U-Haul truck with Arizona license plate AD33679.

Anyone with information can contact Miramar police at 954-602-4229; e-mail jgilbert@miramarpd.org; or, to retain anonymity and go for a possible reward, call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

