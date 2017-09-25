More Videos

  • Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station

Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima. Hollywood Police Department
Broward County

They were ready to pay for the coffee and candy. Then the gun came out

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

September 25, 2017 1:59 PM

Hollywood police released a video of two armed men robbing a gas station of $99.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, one of the robbers laid a Starbucks Frappuccino on the checkout counter of the Shell at 815 N. Federal Hwy. The other robber tossed a candy bar on the counter as his crony circled the counter. Once the Starbucks fan got into position near the clerk, instead of pulling out cash or credit, the candy man decided to pay via pistol.

After the cashier seemed to engage in brief debate about opening the cash register with the robber next to him, he opened the register, then saved the Frappuccino bottle from going over the edge. It had been knocked over by the gun..

The robbers’ caper gained them $99. The cashier then appeared to give directions to a young woman who walked in during the robbery.

One suspect wore a gray T-shirt with a triangle, seagull and waves; black and white Nikes; and a green baseball cap. The other wore blue jean shorts, a gray T-shirt and a partial beard.

They left in what Hollywood cops decribed as a “faded gray” Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information on this robbery can contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357; via e-mail at hollywoodtips@hollywoodfl.org; or, to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

