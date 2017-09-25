They were ready to pay for the coffee and candy. Then the gun came out

More Videos 0:56 Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station Pause 0:43 Arrest made of Confederate protester at Hollywood City Hall 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where 11 died 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 2:41 Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to the media after the game. 2:38 Sex offender arrested after dramatic chase, crash 0:56 Friends and family remember José Fernández on the anniversary of his death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Suspects sought in armed robbery of Hollywood gas station Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima. Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima. Hollywood Police Department

Police are searching for two suspects who committed an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station at 815 North Federal Highway in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, September 19, 2017. In the video, the duo enters the gas station and places items on the counter, one of the men then walks around to the back of the counter as the other pulls out a black semi-automatic handgun. They then forced the clerk to open the register and took approximately $99 in cash. Both suspects fled from the store in a faded gray two-door Nissan Altima. Hollywood Police Department