They wanted the puppy. They allegedly took the puppy. Now, they’re in a legal doghouse.

A Fort Lauderdale woman told police a man and a woman committed strong-arm robbery on her last week as she walked down the street. Just snatched her property out of her arms. The stolen property: a puppy.
The puppy was found wandering Fort Lauderdale streets two days later. Suspects Corey Edgerton and Takeisha Gary were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Edgerton, 27, and Gary, 20, each face one count of robbery without a weapon. Edgerton, halfway through a 10-year probation from an aggravated battery conviction, also got hit with a probation violation charge. He was in Broward County Jail on $10,000 bond.
The victim told police she was walking her dog in the 400 block of Northwest First Avenue around 10 p.m. Sept. 14 when the two approached her and asked for the dog. When their request was denied by the woman, they overrode her veto by taking the dog and leaving.
